Financial Review: 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 2U and Opera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U 0 4 10 0 2.71 Opera 0 0 4 0 3.00

2U currently has a consensus price target of $44.27, suggesting a potential upside of 10.65%. Opera has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.96%. Given Opera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Opera is more favorable than 2U.

Risk & Volatility

2U has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opera has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Opera shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of 2U shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 2U and Opera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U -46.21% -22.22% -12.83% Opera 11.12% 6.01% 5.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 2U and Opera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U $574.67 million 5.02 -$235.22 million ($2.01) -19.91 Opera $334.86 million 3.25 $57.90 million $0.55 16.60

Opera has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 2U. 2U is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Opera beats 2U on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 2U

2U, Inc. operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment. The company builds, delivers, and supports online graduate programs and certificates for working adults through its 2U Operating System, a platform that provides front-end and back-end cloud-based SaaS technology and technology-enabled services to university clients. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app. It operates in India, Ireland, Kenya, Russia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

