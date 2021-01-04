Financial Review: Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) versus BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ)

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

BBQ has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Good Times Restaurants has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

49.0% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Good Times Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of BBQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Good Times Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BBQ and Good Times Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 0 0 N/A Good Times Restaurants 0 0 1 0 3.00

Good Times Restaurants has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.44%. Given Good Times Restaurants’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Good Times Restaurants is more favorable than BBQ.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BBQ and Good Times Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $82.27 million 0.55 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A Good Times Restaurants $110.76 million 0.32 -$5.14 million N/A N/A

BBQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Good Times Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and Good Times Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 5.48% -12.03% -2.70% Good Times Restaurants -17.81% -8.35% -1.87%

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 27, 2020, it had 139 restaurants, including 48 company-owned restaurants and 91 franchise-operated restaurants in 28 states and three countries. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant. As of December 16, 2019, it operated, franchised or licensed 39 Bad Daddy's Burger Bar restaurants; and 34 Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

