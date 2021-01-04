FinNexus (FNX) Market Capitalization Hits $2.08 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. FinNexus has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $227,331.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One FinNexus token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FinNexus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00042036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.73 or 0.00337618 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00034077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00023640 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a token. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus

Buying and Selling FinNexus

FinNexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FinNexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FinNexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.