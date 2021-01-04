FintruX Network Market Capitalization Reaches $370,453.62 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $370,453.62 and $1.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00042605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.77 or 0.00347595 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00023992 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a token. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.