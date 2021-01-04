FIO Protocol Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $8.40 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001367 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 735,379,506 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io . FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.