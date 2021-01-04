Fire Lotto 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Fire Lotto token can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, Crex24, Livecoin and YoBit. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $303,311.94 and approximately $1.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fire Lotto

FLOT is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin, TOPBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

