Firo (XZC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.80 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $2.88 or 0.00009233 BTC on exchanges. Firo has a market cap of $32.77 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Firo has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,153.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,001.26 or 0.03213992 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.88 or 0.00477884 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.93 or 0.01274134 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.62 or 0.00432123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00021769 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00187408 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,391,406 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Buying and Selling Firo

Firo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.