First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of First American Financial worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in First American Financial by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 117,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 268,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,384 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAF. ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

In other First American Financial news, Director Mark C. Oman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.78 per share, with a total value of $191,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $51.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

