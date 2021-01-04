First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Stock Price Up 0.4%

First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI)’s share price rose 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.06 and last traded at $13.06. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Separately, ValuEngine raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.34.

First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter.

First Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBSI)

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Stockmens Bank that provides various banking and mortgage products and services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, eastern Colorado, and southwestern Nebraska, the United States. The company provides checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

