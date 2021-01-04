First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIBK. BidaskClub raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

FIBK stock opened at $40.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.16. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $42.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.13.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $77,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,028 shares in the company, valued at $232,499.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,807 shares of company stock worth $4,349,221 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,849,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after buying an additional 985,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

