First Property Group plc (FPO.L) (LON:FPO) Stock Price Up 2.7%

First Property Group plc (FPO.L) (LON:FPO) shares rose 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.60 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.50). Approximately 103,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 139,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.49).

The firm has a market cap of £42.50 million and a PE ratio of 14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a GBX 0.45 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. First Property Group plc (FPO.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

