First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.66

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$24.66 and last traded at C$24.56, with a volume of 1234941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.90 billion and a PE ratio of -55.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$19.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.25.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.8139733 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total value of C$534,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,325,462.09. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,075.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

