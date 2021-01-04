First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FM. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.47.

TSE:FM traded up C$2.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$25.18. 1,937,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,897. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.36 billion and a PE ratio of -56.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.25.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.8139733 EPS for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$1,650,810.33. Insiders sold a total of 74,104 shares of company stock worth $1,362,075 in the last ninety days.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

