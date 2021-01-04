First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.73

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 57843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FQVLF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 2.15.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

