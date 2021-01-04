First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given New $156.00 Price Target at Barclays

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRC. Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.41.

FRC opened at $146.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.93 and its 200-day moving average is $119.48. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $147.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 569,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,130,000 after buying an additional 21,125 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 54,354 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,923,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 505,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,104,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

