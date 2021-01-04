First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $156.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. First Republic Bank traded as high as $147.50 and last traded at $147.40, with a volume of 313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.93.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 269.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 230.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 216,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

