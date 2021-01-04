First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.81.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,713. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. First Solar has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $109.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.70 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,341,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,308,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $752,534.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,138.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock valued at $201,647,357. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Solar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First Solar by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 27.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 95,701 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. 50.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.