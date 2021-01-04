Fivebalance (FBN) Achieves Market Cap of $18,676.38

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded up 42.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Fivebalance has traded down 18% against the dollar. One Fivebalance coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and Hotbit. Fivebalance has a market cap of $18,676.38 and approximately $205.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 106.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.00318819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00127528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00528356 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00283718 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00050393 BTC.

Fivebalance Coin Profile

Fivebalance’s total supply is 753,134,754 coins and its circulating supply is 747,335,153 coins. The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com . Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance

Buying and Selling Fivebalance

Fivebalance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fivebalance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fivebalance using one of the exchanges listed above.

