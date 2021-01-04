Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Stock Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,188 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 22,089 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,033 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 248,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 21,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBC opened at $40.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.77. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $41.81.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FBC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. Also, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $60,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

