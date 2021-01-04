Flamingo (FLM) Market Capitalization Reaches $20.82 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $20.82 million and $10.27 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000445 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00126931 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00261478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.48 or 0.00527444 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00283092 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018781 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00051012 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

Flamingo Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars.

