Flash (FLASH) Price Tops $0.0054

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Flash coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flash has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and $2,659.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flash has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00029898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00125155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $75.39 or 0.00236559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.00529858 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00277005 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00019060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00050050 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

