Flash (FLASH) Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Flash has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $688.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flash has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00029830 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 106.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00316349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00126539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.17 or 0.00526651 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00281309 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00050149 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s launch date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

