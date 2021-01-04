Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.93.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $17.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. Flex has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Flex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $362,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,872 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Flex in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex in the third quarter valued at $141,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

