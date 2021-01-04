FLUX (FLUX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,096.00

FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. FLUX has a total market cap of $122,675.65 and approximately $2,096.00 worth of FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLUX has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One FLUX token can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001533 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00125583 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.46 or 0.00256189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00530290 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00277561 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00019159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00050141 BTC.

FLUX Token Profile

FLUX’s total supply is 251,604 tokens. FLUX’s official website is datamine.network . FLUX’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling FLUX

FLUX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLUX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.