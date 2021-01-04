Folder Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $765,469.00 (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Folder Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00002105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Folder Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $765,469.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00029830 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 106.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00316349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00126539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.17 or 0.00526651 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00281309 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00050149 BTC.

Folder Protocol Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,003,000 tokens. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com . The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

