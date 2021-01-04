Force Protocol (FOR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $892,221.00

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Force Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Force Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00043084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00305968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00030694 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00022959 BTC.

Force Protocol Token Profile

Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

Force Protocol Token Trading

Force Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

