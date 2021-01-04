Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Shares Gap Down to $4.38

Shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $3.87. Foresight Autonomous shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 6,594 shares trading hands.

FRSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Foresight Autonomous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get Foresight Autonomous alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $221.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Foresight Autonomous stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 118,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.23% of Foresight Autonomous at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.