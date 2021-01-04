FortKnoxster (FKX) Price Tops $0.0019

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $287,962.36 and approximately $1,209.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FortKnoxster token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last week, FortKnoxster has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00029441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00127606 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00181129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.35 or 0.00536731 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00285320 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00019395 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050434 BTC.

FortKnoxster's total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 tokens. FortKnoxster's official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster's official website is fortknoxster.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

FortKnoxster can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

