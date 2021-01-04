Fortuna Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Fortuna has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $457,542.01 and $6,278.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortuna token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00042764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.96 or 0.00318014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00032260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00023208 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

