Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $29.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

