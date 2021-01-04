Frankly Inc. (TLK.V) (CVE:TLK) Trading 10% Higher

Frankly Inc. (TLK.V) (CVE:TLK) traded up 10% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 174,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 200,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.63 million and a PE ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.44.

Frankly Inc. (TLK.V) Company Profile (CVE:TLK)

Frankly Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies primarily in the United States. The company creates, distributes, analyzes, and monetizes content across various digital properties through Web, mobile, and television. It also offers sources for national and local advertising.

