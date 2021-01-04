freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €20.53 ($24.15).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNTN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) price target on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.30 ($26.24) price target on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

FNTN stock opened at €17.20 ($20.23) on Monday. freenet AG has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.54.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

