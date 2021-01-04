Freicoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,262.00 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 70.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Freicoin has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $1,262.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 117.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000199 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Freicoin

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,114,232 coins. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

