Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) Given a €91.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) received a €91.40 ($107.53) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($102.94) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €84.27 ($99.14).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) alerts:

FME opened at €68.20 ($80.24) on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a one year high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €69.52 and its 200-day moving average is €72.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion and a PE ratio of 15.18.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.