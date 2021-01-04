Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €60.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) has been given a €60.40 ($71.06) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRE. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.49 ($58.23).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) alerts:

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) stock opened at €37.84 ($44.52) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.38.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.