Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.78% from the stock’s previous close.

FRE has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €49.49 ($58.23).

FRE opened at €37.84 ($44.52) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.38. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

