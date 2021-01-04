FTX Token (FTT) Achieves Market Cap of $684.18 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $684.18 million and $40.67 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for $7.25 or 0.00023346 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00042554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.99 or 0.00344448 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00034613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $669.17 or 0.02154283 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.