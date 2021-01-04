fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Down to $33.31

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.31, but opened at $29.38. fuboTV shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 7,904 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on FUBO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

