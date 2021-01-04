FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Down 5%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s stock price traded down 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.61. 35,854,081 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 27,294,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 5.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,957,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,504,000 after purchasing an additional 718,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,095.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,403 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 840,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.