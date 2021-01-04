FujiCoin (FJC) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. FujiCoin has a total market cap of $999,181.10 and $3.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FujiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,352.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,011.68 or 0.03226804 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.17 or 0.00478961 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.52 or 0.01274302 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.11 or 0.00430950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00021764 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00186969 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000087 BTC.

FujiCoin Coin Profile

FujiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,190,005,978 coins. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

FujiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

