Function X (FX) Price Up 3% This Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Function X token can now be bought for $0.0584 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $13.42 million and approximately $133,001.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,694.91 or 0.99893717 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00009275 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00018447 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00010866 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00066978 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,648,629 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

