Fundamenta Trading Up 37.6% Over Last 7 Days (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $94,456.86 and $452,187.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00029795 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 112.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.55 or 0.00314285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00125714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.92 or 0.00517686 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00270493 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049853 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

Fundamenta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.