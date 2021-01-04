Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Trading Down 8%

Shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) fell 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.73. 8,865,328 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,196% from the average session volume of 386,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Future FinTech Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Future FinTech Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Future FinTech Group stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.06% of Future FinTech Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.