Gala Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38,081.00 (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Gala token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $7.85 million and $38,081.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gala has traded up 555.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00029899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00127418 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00180760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00536786 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00281876 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00019351 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00050460 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.games

Buying and Selling Gala

Gala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.