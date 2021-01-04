Game.com One Day Volume Reaches $233,762.00 (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Game.com token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, Bibox, Gate.io and BitForex. During the last week, Game.com has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Game.com has a market cap of $3.62 million and $233,762.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00041919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.18 or 0.00338616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00035224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00023925 BTC.

Game.com Token Profile

Game.com (GTC) is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official website is game.com

Game.com Token Trading

Game.com can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io, HADAX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

