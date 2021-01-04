GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Down 8.4%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares were down 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 9,879,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,685,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on GameStop from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.42.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth $589,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

