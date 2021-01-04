Garlicoin Hits Market Cap of $240,444.49 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge and Nanex. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $240,444.49 and approximately $28.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 61,634,425 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

