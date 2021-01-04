Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities analysts expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to announce $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gartner’s earnings. Gartner reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year sales of $4.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gartner.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.43.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $741,037.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,526.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $281,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,443,316.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $6,591,238 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 25.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,260,000 after buying an additional 1,053,755 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,072.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,365,000 after acquiring an additional 346,740 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,691,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 594,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after acquiring an additional 130,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 184,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 108,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $160.19 on Monday. Gartner has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $165.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.31, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gartner (IT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.