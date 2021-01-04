GateToken (GT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $48.15 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $35.51 million and $48.15 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00042764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.96 or 0.00318014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00032260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00023208 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,238,831 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GateToken

GateToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

