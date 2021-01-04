GCN Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $60,655.23 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded 123.4% higher against the dollar. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $60,655.23 and $3.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $5.60, $18.94 and $20.33.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.05 or 0.00487947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 65.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000216 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $24.43, $7.50, $32.15, $13.77, $24.68, $10.39, $5.60, $20.33, $18.94, $33.94 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.